ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Appel's comeback journey in professional baseball continues with the Philadelphia Phillies organization. The first overall draft pick in 2013 is back with the organization after leaving baseball and is enjoying success on the mound early on.
He began the year at the Double-A level and is now with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Appel has made three starts so far this year at the Triple-A level, going 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA.
He stepped away from the game in 2018 after several battles with injuries, but he remained around the game and decided to try again at a professional playing career.