ALLENTOWN - Playing without injured guard Kobe Magee, Executive Education lost to Archbishop Wood 72-58 in the first game of the Lehigh Valley Showcase at Parkland High School.
Magee, who committed to Drexel in the fall, was injured on Saturday during the Raptors loss to Imhotep Charter. Jalil Schenck tried to pick up the slack finishing with a game-high 32 points.
Basil Laster and Justin Moore combined for 35 points to lead a balanced attack for the Vikings.
Executive Education will try to end a two-game losing streak on Saturday when they host Trenton Catholic Academy.