After being kept away from the fields for the last few months, local high school softball teams are eager to compete in a local tournament next week. The competition that will feature local high school teams, but is not affiliated with schools or the PIAA, is set to begin on Tuesday.
The event will end at Coca-Cola Park, with the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs being the host of the semifinals and finals.
The early rounds will take place at a new location than the one originally announced when plans were made. The games will now be held at Moore Township Fields. Only two people per player will be allowed in attendance at each game.
The overall event allows one last opportunity for seniors to play and for the underclassmen to play with those seniors, and leaders of the teams.