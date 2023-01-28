BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh got a fall from Michael Beard (197) and a major decision from Tate Samuelson (184) but ended up on the short end of a 20-16 loss to Arizona State on Saturday at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall.
Starting at 165, the back-to-back bonus points gave the Mountain Hawks (6-9) a 10-6 lead. The Sun Devils swept the next three weight classes, however, to grab a lead they would not relinquish.
Other winners for Lehigh included Malyke Hines (141) and Max Brignola (157).
The Mountain Hawks are scheduled to host Army West Point on Saturday.
ASU 20, Lehigh 16