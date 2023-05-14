WEST POINT, N.Y. - Sophomore Coleson Titus drove in five runs across a pair of games as Army West Point swept the final two games from Lafayette to win their best-of-three Patriot League baseball semifinal on Sunday at Doubleday Field.
Titus drilled a three-run home run in the first game as the Black Knights defeated Lafayette 15-6 to force a third, and deciding, game. After the Leopards jumped out to a 1-0 lead on an Ethan Swidler home run, Titus put Army in front to stay with a two-run single in the third inning.
Winning pitcher Robbie Buecker held the visitors without a hit after the Swidler home run until Lafayette managed a couple of hits in a scoreless ninth against the bullpen. The Black Knights would go on to win the game 5-1 to take the series 2-1.
Army West Point will host Bucknell in a best-of-three series beginning on Saturday for the Patriot League title. The second-seeded Bison won a pair of games over Navy to advance to the final.