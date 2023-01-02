EASTON, Pa. - Army West Point shot lights-out in the first half and defeated Lafayette 82-65 on Monday night at Kirby Sports Center.
The Black Knights (8-7, 2-0) shot 61-percent from the field - including 75-percent (9-for-12) from behind the arc over the first 20 minutes to build a 54-36 advantage.
Jalen Rucker paced Army with 21 points and six rebounds. Kyle Jenkins scored 18 for the Leopards (2-13, 0-2) and freshman Josh Rivera added 16 points and six rebounds.
Lafayette is scheduled to take on Boston University on Saturday.