WEST POINT, N.Y. - Host Army West Point won the final three bouts to hand the Lehigh wrestling team its third straight loss during a Sunday dual at Christl Arena.
In a match that started at 174, Lehigh led 13-9 through 133. The Black Knights, however, not only captured the final three weight classes but earned falls in two of them to improve to 2-6 on the season.
The Mountain Hawks (8-7) posted decisions at 165, 285 and 133 and 14-4 major decision from Sheldon Seymour at 125.
Lehigh will host Princeton and Bucknell on Friday and Saturday at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall.