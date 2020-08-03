PHILADELPHIA - Monday night feels like a second opening day for the Phillies this year. The club played just three games before its 2020 campaign was put on hold due to COVID-19 concerns after playing the Miami Marlins. Now, the Phillies are ready to return to the field.
The NL east club travels to take on the New York Yankees to begin a home-and-home series this week. The Yankees are 7-1 so far this season and are in the midst of a six-game win streak.
The Phillies are starting Jake Arrieta on the mound, his first start of the season.