READING, Pa. - The Exeter boys basketball team continues to march on in the PIAA-5A tournament following the programs first District title. The Eagles led by head coach Matt Ashcroft who understands what it takes to win in March.
Ashcroft has turned this Eagles program around in a span of two years, the team having won just three games back then. He has utilized the skill set of his best players.
Back in Ashcroft's playing days, he was a state title winner at then Reading Central Catholic. Something that has stuck with him, knowing what it takes to win at this time of year.
The Eagles will face Peters Township on Friday night in the quarterfinal round.