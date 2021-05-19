ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Skylar Grote is an aspiring female wrestler, with hopes to make an olympic team and capture the highest honor of gold one day.
Grote, came up through the wrestling ranks in New Jersey, where she was one of seven girls high school wrestlers. Hosting a training camp for young girls in Allentown, she loves to see the turnout.
Female wrestling is still trying to gain traction, with not too many avenues of "girls only" teams.
Grote knows how important representation is for the younger girls who come out to who camps, to see someone like them participating and succeeding in a sport they're interested in.