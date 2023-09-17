No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in eight years, and Georgia remained No. 1 on Sunday.
Georgia received 57 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Michigan held at No. 2 with two first-place votes. No. 3 Texas flipped spots with No. 4 Florida State. The Longhorns received three first-place votes and the Seminoles got one.
After scraping by South Florida on Saturday, Alabama (2-1) saw its streak of consecutive AP poll appearances ranked in the top 10 snapped at 128. That was the second-longest such streak in the history of the poll behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93.
The Crimson Tide are out of the top 10 for the first time since Sept. 27, 2015. The Tide dropped out of the top 10 that September after losing at Mississippi but moved back in on Oct. 3 and went on to win a national championship.
Georgia now has the longest active run of top-10 rankings with 37.
The ugly 17-3 win against USF marked Alabama’s first game against a non-Power Five conference opponent since 2007 in which the Tide failed to score at least 20 points. In its previous 42 games against non-Power Five opponents, Alabama was unbeaten, with an average margin of victory of 40 points.
The rest of the top 10 included No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Washington, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Oregon.
The Buckeyes will visit the Fighting Irish next Saturday as the centerpiece of a huge schedule of ranked vs. ranked games.
1. Georgia (57) 1,566 1 3-0
2. Michigan (2) 1,481 2 3-0
3. Texas (3) 1,380 4 3-0
4. Florida State (1) 1,378 3 3-0
5. Southern California 1,296 5 3-0
6. Ohio State 1,291 6 3-0
7. Penn State 1,217 7 3-0
8. Washington 1,194 8 3-0
9. Notre Dame 1,066 9 4-0
10. Oregon 942 13 3-0
11. Utah 921 12 3-0
12. LSU 805 14 2-1
13. Alabama 796 10 2-1
14. Oregon State 715 16 3-0
15. Ole Miss 657 17 3-0
16. Oklahoma 606 19 3-0
17. North Carolina 567 20 3-0
18. Duke 530 21 3-0
19. Colorado 509 18 3-0
20. Miami (FL) 359 22 3-0
21. Washington State 278 23 3-0
22. UCLA 204 24 3-0
23. Tennessee 198 11 2-1
24. Iowa 125 25 3-0
25. Florida 103 NR 2-1
Others receiving votes: Clemson 76, Missouri 72, Kansas State 54, TCU 21, Fresno State 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1.