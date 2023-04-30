NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania... including the following counties...in northern New Jersey... Hunterdon and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Bucks, Lehigh, and Northampton. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying, urban and other poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1048 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding across portions of the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the last hour, with additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches expected in the next hour or two. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Northampton, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Wilson, Bedminster, and Washington. - This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 61 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 2 and 11. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood