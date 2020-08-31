As mental health, particularly in sports, continues to be at the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo talked with Dr. Jarrod Spencer about the topic.
Spencer discussed his thoughts on if mental health is receiving more attention as an increasing amount of individuals are coming out with their own stories.
"Yes and no. The reality is, people all across America, really all around the world, that they also have struggled. That's a good sign that the stigma is starting to fall. But when you stop and think about it in terms of the big picture, I do think the mental health aspect of the (pandemic) is far greater than even what the news is giving attention to.
"When we do look at media today, what we do see, is a common theme: people are suffering. People are hurting really bad. There's a lot of anger. Anger is just emotional hurt. There's a lot of hatred being expressed - hatred is being feeling threatened by. So what we have is a constant news barrage of articles about a lot of hate, a lot of hurt. Underneath it all, people are suffering, people are hurting. I wish that were the mental health component that were labelled a little bit more, so it might be empowering for more people to come forward and seek the help they need to move forward and resolve these issues," Dr. Spencer said.
Additionally, he spoke about the early warning signs and what to do if you experience them.
"Sure, I'm not into psycho-babble so I'll try and keep it real simple. Anxiety is, fear of the unknown. When we have a lot of the fears of the unknown, like we do right now during the pandemic, anxiety is going to spike. For a lot of people during the pandemic, I've heard a lot of people that it starts with a tightness in their chest. They feel a lot of tightness here. They also feel like it shows up during insomnia, tossing and turning in the middle of the night. That's one way the anxiety kicks in.
"Depression is hurt held inward. When you're holding the emotional hurt in, you're either going to explode, which isn't good. Or implode, which isn't good. The early signs of depression often starts of as something I refer to as 'the funk.' They're not actually depressed, they're in a funk. Maybe they have trouble getting out of bed, low motivation for the day. Just feel lethargic. They don't really feel like themselves and the negative thinking starts to do a whole lot of damage. This is happening for far more people than you could possibly imagine. The early signs of depression can often be frequency, duration and intensity of being in that funk," he concluded.