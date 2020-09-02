As mental health, particularly in sports, continues to be at the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo talked with Dr. Jarrod Spencer about the topic.
Jonathan Bodack, Dan Moscaritolo
In this part of the conversation, Dr. Spencer talked about dealing with the disappointment of a lost season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Spencer continues to say that it is okay to let the athlete mourn the loss of their season, and even important to let them do so in order to move on from it.
"The way we do that is by having the athlete understand that it's OK to cry and to mourn. This is really where talking about it with a counselor is so vital. The more you can work it through, find some peace and acceptance, I know it's hard, with a big loss, the more we can move forward in a healthier way."
