Athlete Mental Health series - part 3

As mental health, particularly in sports, continues to be at the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo talked with Dr. Jarrod Spencer about the topic.

In this part of the conversation, Dr. Spencer talked about dealing with the disappointment of a lost season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
"There's no playbook for this. We've never seen this before, so this is really unprecedented times. What I would say to an athlete who's going through this, or might be going through this in the future, is that - let it flow, let it go. It's really important to grieve and mourn the loss of a potential season. The reason why let it flow, let it go is so important is because we don't want this to become an emotional stuck point that five years, ten years or later on when they're parents to their children - that this hasn't become an emotional stuck point, that they haven't been able to work through and it has a significant impact on the rest of their lives. That's exactly what we want to prevent." 
 
Dr. Spencer continues to say that it is okay to let the athlete mourn the loss of their season, and even important to let them do so in order to move on from it. 
 
"The way we do that is by having the athlete understand that it's OK to cry and to mourn. This is really where talking about it with a counselor is so vital. The more you can work it through, find some peace and acceptance, I know it's hard, with a big loss, the more we can move forward in a healthier way."