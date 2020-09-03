As mental health, particularly in sports, continues to be at the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo talked with Dr. Jarrod Spencer about the topic.
Despite the pandemic bringing a lot of tough obstacles and adversities, this situation can also provide an opportunity to learn valuable skills, according to Dr. Spencer.
"One great definition of wisdom is healed pain. Wisdom is healed pain. So when you meet someone who's really wise, it's like, 'what kind of darkness did you go through? What did you triumph over? What kind of adversities made you so resilient?' The beautiful part about this pandemic and the negative impact its had on everybody, quite frankly, but especially if we're talking about athletes, it's forcing them to develop emotional skill sets that maybe they wouldn't have developed otherwise. As I mentioned previously, keeping their minds in the moment. That's a wonderful thing. Accessing social support. That's a wonderful thing. The de-stigmatization of mental health.
"Another positive that's coming from this," Dr. Spencer continued. "What's really important is that these individuals, our youth in particular because they're very malleable right now to concepts - I believe this generation is developing emotional skills, resiliency skills that are going to significantly help them on their journey, far more than had we not gone through. Now I know nobody wants to go through this. But the healed pain is going to lead them to great wisdom."