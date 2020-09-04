As mental health, particularly in sports, continues to be at the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo talked with Dr. Jarrod Spencer about the topic.
Although mental health has been discussed more due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Spencer does not believe it will prominently get full attention moving forward.
"I really wish I could say to you that we would," Dr. Spencer said. "I think my response is going to be, partly. From the ground up, to the people up, we're going to start seeing, yes, the de-stigmatization has really continued. But truthfully, in any situation in life, if you really want to find if it's really changing, you've got to follow the money. If I'm being frank with everyone, when you look at the funding for mental health in school districts, in our colleges and universities, particularly when we talk about sports psychology and athletes where athletics are so emotional, what we see is that the funding's still not there.
"Across the board in America, funding for mental health is still really lacking. When we begin to see a lot of money flowing in the direction of services for mental health, mental health resources, put into the hands of our students in particular, then I believe we'll see the change that needs to occur. My hope is that not just a de-stigmatization, but also a systematic funding of it that makes mental health systems far more accessible for a lot of those people in need," he concluded.