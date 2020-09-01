As mental health, particularly in sports, continues to be at the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo talked with Dr. Jarrod Spencer about the topic.
Dr. Spencer, in this part of the conversation, spoke about the uncertainties surrounding athletes, and their family members, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"The first part of that question is really about - the beautiful part of this pandemic and what it's done for all of us, is that it's forced us to stay in the moment. When our mind moves forward, we tend to be more anxious. When our mind moves backward, we tend to be more depressed. The only place your mind is safe is right here, right now, in the present moment. The pandemic has forced us to stay in the present moment as much as we possibly can.
"We don't really know what's going to happen a week or two from now. Things are so fluid, constant dynamic, and changing. So for an athletes, one of the best things is - to appreciate today. If you have a practice today, go out and enjoy it, give it your very best. We don't know about tomorrow or the next day. We don't even know that's guaranteed - so therefore, keep your mind in the moment. So keep your mind in the moment - that's where your mind is safest. It's actually a beautiful skillset that they're learning," he concluded.
When shifting more towards the parents of an athlete.