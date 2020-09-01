As mental health, particularly in sports, continues to be at the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo talked with Dr. Jarrod Spencer about the topic.

Dr. Spencer, in this part of the conversation, spoke about the uncertainties surrounding athletes, and their family members, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The first part of that question is really about - the beautiful part of this pandemic and what it's done for all of us, is that it's forced us to stay in the moment. When our mind moves forward, we tend to be more anxious. When our mind moves backward, we tend to be more depressed. The only place your mind is safe is right here, right now, in the present moment. The pandemic has forced us to stay in the present moment as much as we possibly can.

"We don't really know what's going to happen a week or two from now. Things are so fluid, constant dynamic, and changing. So for an athletes, one of the best things is - to appreciate today. If you have a practice today, go out and enjoy it, give it your very best. We don't know about tomorrow or the next day. We don't even know that's guaranteed - so therefore, keep your mind in the moment. So keep your mind in the moment - that's where your mind is safest. It's actually a beautiful skillset that they're learning," he concluded.

When shifting more towards the parents of an athlete.

"Now, the second part of your question about parents, and what should they do. Couple key points here, one is that parents' emotional reaction to the pandemic and to the athlete's season, or lack of that season - that emotion piece can't really interfere with the kid's own processing of what's going on. That's important, because too often, the parents are emotionally enmeshed in what's happening with the kids' seasons so, now more than ever, we need to begin to tease those apart - that the parent can emotionally help the kid, not make it worse by their own anxieties or stressors. The second key thing for a parent is re-assurance.
 
"The antidote to anxiety is reassurance. 'Hey, it's going to be OK not matter what happens. I love you. We got you. We'll help you through this.' The more a parent can re-assure, the more it's going to be an antidote to the anxiety that the kid's going to experience," he concluded.