ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Everyone is feeling the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. Routines, work schedules, and other daily life activities have been altered. For athletes, the pandemic has hindered their ability to compete and even train for their sports.
As the coronavirus continues in the U.S. and a new normal is upon us, athletes are now getting adjusted to the new reality for them. As of now it is unknown when gyms, training facilities, and live-action sports will return as society begins to adjust to life with COVID-19.
Dr. Jarrod Spencer, a sports psychologist, an author, and the founder of Mind Of The Athlete, LLC, knows this is quite the change for athletes who know are focused on mental health.
WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo spoke one-one-one with Dr. Jarrod Spencer, a sports psychologist and the founder of the Mind Of The Athlete, LLC, in a wide-ranging interview about how athletes can get through these uncertain times. This multi-part series will continue through the week.