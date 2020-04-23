ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Eventually there will come a time when athletes are able to train and compete again after the coronavirus pandemic, and now the goal for those athletes should be to try and better themselves during this time.
According to Dr. Jarrod Spencer, athletes can come out stronger from this tough time.
"Yeah, athletes are going out stronger on the other side of this," Spencer noted. "The reason is because this pandemic is actually forcing them to become more well-rounded. The answer to, 'who am I, beyond sports?' They're developing more hobbies, interests and outlets to let out tension. This is going to make them have more ways to blow off steam, and let go of the tension that they're going to find. So, athletes are likely to come out of this better off."
Dr. Spencer has some advice as well to those athletes impacted.
"One of the biggest things I've suggested to athletes is this - they have got to get their sleep consistent. Sleep is the number one factor in performance," he said. "The more we can hold our sleep to consistent, the better off we're going to feel. The biggest problem for that is, especially high school athletes, are in their rooms, with their cellphones. This is their social time. This is when they're able to connect via Snap and Insta with their friends, and I get that. But at the same time, there's got to be a cap to that.
"It's not wise for them to be up at 2:00 in the morning on their phones, sleeping all morning, having an irregular sleep pattern. They have got to draw the line somewhere, get to be at a reasonable, earlier time and then feel good enough in the morning to get a good workout, get a good jump on the day. If they can maintain the structure, their mental health is far more likely to be better off."
As the sports world has stopped during the coronavirus pandemic, athletes at all levels are dealing with a new way of life, without the ability to play the sport they enjoy. WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo spoke one-one-one with Dr. Jarrod Spencer, a sports psychologist and the founder of the Mind Of The Athlete, LLC, in a wide-ranging interview about how athletes can get through these uncertain times. This multi-part series will continue through the week.