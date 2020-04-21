ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As athletes continue to come to grips with this new reality for them amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some change is likely to occur for them. According to sports psychologist Dr. Jarrod Spencer, new tools and approaches to managing it will be helpful.
"...I think every athlete should be an artist. You see, when you're an artist, you have the opportunity to emote, to express yourself," Spencer said. "To take whatever repressed emotions you have and release them. Whether it's abstract art and throwing paint or water color or drawing. It also helps athletes with visualization as well and controlling some negative self-talk. So, clearly, art is one way that athletes can, right now, can express emotions, release emotions in a healthy way."
Additionally, athletes are no stranger to setting goals. In this new norm, those goals and the reasoning behind them may change.
"Well it's about intrinsic motivation. Athletes are driven by either extrinsic motivation, the external rewards, or the internal, the feelings. 'I do this because I get something personally from it.' Without any extrinsic rewards right now, the question becomes, 'Why do you want to go for a run? Why do you want to workout?' If you don't have a love for the game, and the intrinsic motivation isn't quite there, then the process and the journey is not going to be as enjoyable," Spencer noted.
"Quite frankly, we're seeing a number of athletes right now saying, 'I just don't really feel like doing it' and they've kind of lost some of the love. Well they didn't really lose some of the love. They lost the extrinsic rewards and motivation."
As the sports world has stopped during the coronavirus pandemic, athletes at all levels are dealing with a new way of life, without the ability to play the sport they enjoy. WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo spoke one-one-one with Dr. Jarrod Spencer, a sports psychologist and the founder of the Mind Of The Athlete, LLC, in a wide-ranging interview about how athletes can get through these uncertain times. This multi-part series will continue through the week.