ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the week-long series with Dr. Jarrod Spencer comes to a close, the sports psychologist, spoke about moving forward, both for athletes and individuals in his profession.
"Mental health has been on the rise significantly for the last ten years. And yet, our culture, society, hasn't really found the funding to support mental health the way it needs to be across every aspect of our culture," Spencer said. "But I do believe this pandemic is putting mental health right there on the forefront and when we come out of it, I believe that, not just lip-service support of mental health, but financial resources are going to be in place, in our educational systems, our athletics and our community to really help people with the depression, anxiety, the addictions that are really emerging from this time together."
As the sports world has stopped during the coronavirus pandemic, athletes at all levels are dealing with a new way of life, without the ability to play the sport they enjoy. WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo spoke one-one-one with Dr. Jarrod Spencer, a sports psychologist and the founder of the Mind Of The Athlete, LLC, in a wide-ranging interview about how athletes can get through these uncertain times. This multi-part series aired throughout the week. The complete interview is available to view on the side of this page.