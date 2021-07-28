ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the sports world for much of 2020, normalcy has returned in 2021. That return to normal includes the ATown Throwdown basketball tournament at Cedar Beach.
The high school basketball showcase fields a highly competitive 48 field boys tournament, and a 20 team girls' tournament.
Tournament President and Director Toomey Anderson and Randy Atiyeh are excited for the showcase to be back in 2021. Between out of town competition and the local teams, there will be plenty of talent on display.
The ATown Throwdown will take place between Thursday, July 29th and Sunday the 31st at Cedar Beach in Allentown.