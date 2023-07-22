Long Pond, Pa. - Austin Hill won for the fourth time this season on the NASCAR Xfinity circuit as he led the final two laps of the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.
Hill ascended through the field during the race and took advantage of a caution on lap 80 of the 90 lap event. He took turns holding the lead with Josh Berry after the restart and eventually took the checkered flag when Berry clipped the wall late in the race.
Sam Mayer, Chase Elliott, Riley Herbst and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top 5. Local favorite Sage Karam, of Nazareth, head early transmission issues and finished in 38th place.
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Explore the Pocono Mountains 225
Final results
1. Austin Hill
2. Sam Mayer
3. Chase Elliott
4. Riley Herbst
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Sammy Smith
7. Brandon Jones
8. Brett Moffitt
9. Parker Kligerman
10. Daniel Suarez
11. Sheldon Creed
12. Jeb Burton
13. Anthony Alfredo
14. Ty Dillon
15. Jeremy Clements
16. Kyle Sieg
17. Joe Graf Jr
18. Ryan Ellis
19. Jeffrey Earnhardt
20. Chandler Smith
21. Garrett Smithley
22. Ryan Sieg
23. Justin Allgaier
24. Josh Berry
25. Kaz Grala
26. Patrick Emerling
27. Blaine Perkins
28. Chad Chastain
29. Brennan Poole
30. Alex Labbe
31. Joey Gase
32. John Hunter Nemechek
33. Cole Custer
34. Connor Mosack
35. Parker Retzlaff
36. Josh Williams
37. Corey Heim
38. Sage Karam