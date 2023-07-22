Austin Hill

Austin Hill celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 AP Photo/John Raoux

Long Pond, Pa. - Austin Hill won for the fourth time this season on the NASCAR Xfinity circuit as he led the final two laps of the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.

Hill ascended through the field during the race and took advantage of a caution on lap 80 of the 90 lap event. He took turns holding the lead with Josh Berry after the restart and eventually took the checkered flag when Berry clipped the wall late in the race.

Sam Mayer, Chase Elliott, Riley Herbst and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top 5. Local favorite Sage Karam, of Nazareth, head early transmission issues and finished in 38th place.

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Explore the Pocono Mountains 225

Final results

1. Austin Hill

2. Sam Mayer

3. Chase Elliott

4. Riley Herbst

5. Daniel Hemric

6. Sammy Smith

7. Brandon Jones

8. Brett Moffitt

9. Parker Kligerman

10. Daniel Suarez

11. Sheldon Creed

12. Jeb Burton

13. Anthony Alfredo

14. Ty Dillon

15. Jeremy Clements

16. Kyle Sieg

17. Joe Graf Jr

18. Ryan Ellis

19. Jeffrey Earnhardt

20. Chandler Smith

21. Garrett Smithley

22. Ryan Sieg

23. Justin Allgaier

24. Josh Berry

25. Kaz Grala

26. Patrick Emerling

27. Blaine Perkins

28. Chad Chastain

29. Brennan Poole

30. Alex Labbe

31. Joey Gase

32. John Hunter Nemechek

33. Cole Custer

34. Connor Mosack

35. Parker Retzlaff

36. Josh Williams

37. Corey Heim

38. Sage Karam