READING, Pa. - Patrick Bajkov scored a pair of goals and Brad Morrison added a goal and two assists as ECHL North Division-leading Reading defeated Worcester 6-4 in a matinee at Santander Arena.
The Royals were all over the visitors from the outset with an avalanche of six goals over the first two periods to take a 6-1 lead through 40 minutes. The Railers rallied late, but not nearly enough to erase the huge deficit.
Bajkov added an assist and Taylor Gooch added another pair as Reading won for the fifth time in six games. Brayden Low, Thomas Ebbing and Jackson Cressey also found the back of the net.
The Royals will make a trip to Adirondack on Friday before returning to the Santander Arena for a pair against Trois-Rivieres over the weekend.