PHOENIX — Super Bowl LVII has ties to Berks County. Chad Henne will be on the sidelines for his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Henne, a former star at Wilson High School, is the current backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes. The former Bulldog has already put his fingerprints on this latest Chiefs run in the form of a touchdown pass in the divisional round, the first of his career in the NFL playoffs.
While being far removed from his playing days for the Bulldogs, Henne admitted to still keeping tabs on them during the season.
While some of those who may have once cheered for him back in the day, they may be torn come Sunday. Henne jokingly hoped they still have some cheers to give him, even if they're pulling for the Eagles.