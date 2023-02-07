PHOENIX, Az. - Super Bowl 57 not only features local ties to the Lehigh Valley, but to Berks County as well. Chad Henne will be on the sidelines for his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Henne, a former Wilson West Lawn star, is the current backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes. The former Bulldogs has already put his finger prints on this latest Chiefs run, a touchdown pass in the Divisional Round; the first of his career in the playoffs.
While being far removed from his playing days for the Bulldogs, Henne admitted to still keeping tabs on them during the season.
While some of those who may have once cheered for him back in the day, they may be torn come Sunday. Henne jokingly hoped they still have some cheers to give him, even if they're pulling for the Eagles.