READING, Pa. - One of the great rivalries in Berks County returns to the gridiron on Friday night, the Backyard Brawl. Berks Catholic and Wyomissing are set to renew their rivalry.
The Saints will hold the home field advantage in this one, still searching for their first win of the 2022 season. A showdown with the Spartans, adding fuel to the fire for them to go out and get it done.
Through three weeks, it's been tough sledding for the Saints, most recently falling to Pope John Paul. In that loss, the Saints showing some fight, and signs that this can turn around.
Awaiting them Friday night, another challenge with the state ranked Spartans. Both teams eager to bring home the Keeley-Wolfrum Trophy.