The Philadelphia Phillies front office has made a roster change prior to Tuesday nights game against San Francisco. Bailey Falter has been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Replacing Falter on the roster is right-handed pitcher Erich Uelmen.
Falter has struggled on the mound up to this point in the season, posting an 0-7 record over eight appearances. The left-handed pitcher currently has a 5.13 ERA over 40-and-a-third innings pitched.
His most recent appearance coming on Monday night out of the bullpen in the Phillies series opening loss to the Giants.
The right-hander replacing him, Uelmen has appeared in seven games for the IronPigs so far in 2023. The righty has recorded one win and holds a 1.04 ERA, which includes six scoreless appearances to start the season.