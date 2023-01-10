NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern girls basketball is coming off an impressive, 36-point win on the road over Bangor. That win marking the 10th in a row for the Lady Tigers.
Currently in the midst of this double-digit streak, the Tigers have risen to the top of the District XI-4A standings.
For Chris Deutsch, it's great to see the flow to his squads game right now on both ends of the floor. A relentless defensive effort leading to a potent offensive attack.
For his players, while the flow is important, it's a huge confidence boost knowing they can rely on one another to get the job done.