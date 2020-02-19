LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - A pair of Patriot League basketball games were played in the Lehigh Valley. The Lafayette Leopards held on for a big win over Boston University, and in Bethlehem the Lady Mountain Hawks fell to Colgate.
The Leopards are dealing with key injuries, but they continue to get the job done beating BU 61-59. E.J. Stephens played a big role for the Leopards with his game high 27 points in the win.
Lehigh only trailed by one going into halftime before the Raider pulled away in the second half for the 82-73 win. The Lady Mountain Hawks were paced by Emma Grouthaus who ended the game with 21 points.