The Bangor boys' basketball team and the Bethlehem Catholic girls' basketball squad won District 11 titles on Tuesday. The Slaters posted a 59-54 win over East Stroudsburg South and the Golden Hawks earned a 46-39 victory against Bangor's girls' basketball team.
The district crown is the first for the Slaters since 1988. CJ Miles led all scorers with 25 points for Bangor.
The Golden Hawks captured another crown as they were led by Kourtney Wilson, who recorded a game-high 19 points. Bethlehem Catholic was down one point with one minute left, but earned the win.