Bangor boy's, Wilson girls' pick up wins on Wednesday night
Colonial League hoops action going on across the Lehigh Valley Wednesday night, the Bangor boys hosting Northwestern and the Wilson girls' taking on Palisades. The Slaters and Warrior picking up League wins.
The Slaters cruising to victory over the Tigers behind a dominant performance by CJ Miles. Miles hit five three-pointers en route to his 32 points on the night.
Bangor held a 21 point advantage at halftime, and their offensive firepower would continue to be too much in the second half earning the 52-33 win.
In girls' hoops, Wilson and Palisades found themselves in a back and forth contest until the fourth quarter. The Warriors outscoring the Pirates 16-7 in the final quarter to pick up the victory, 44-28.
Brielle Reidinger led the way for the Warriors, and all scorers in the game with 14 points on the night. She helped to give Wilson a two point lead at the break before they began to pull further away in the second half to snap the Pirates win streak.
