ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Softball championships taking over Pate's Park on Thursday night. Bangor getting their revenge from a season ago, claiming the Colonial League title.
The Slaters edging past Northwestern, 5-3, making up for the runner-up finish in 2021.
The difference in this one, a three-run sixth inning for the Slaters. Jenna Fey doing her part with an RBI during the streak. They would break a 2-2 tie to grab. the lead again en route to the win.
Bangor will now look to avenge their silver medal from last season in the District XI tournament.