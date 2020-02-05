PEN ARGYL, Pa. - The Bangor Slaters boys basketball team delivered a playoff worthy performance Wednesday night. The Slaters rolled to a win over their rival Pen Argyl, 75-36 to clinch the final playoff spot in the Colonial League tournament.  
 
Bangor started the game on a 19-0 run to jump out to a big lead and they'd never look back. Nate Owens led the way for the Slaters with 15 points in the win. 
 
The Slaters will play Palmerton Saturday night in the opening round of the Colonial League tournament. Full tournament bracket here.