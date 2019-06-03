Bangor falls, Northern Lehigh advances in PIAA softball playoffs

BREAKING NEWS

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pates Park is the site of three PIAA tournament softball games on Monday and through the first two there were mixed results for the local teams. Bangor lost to Bishop Shanahan in a 5A first round game 4-0, but Northern Lehigh dominated Philadelphia Academy Charter 10-0 in five innings in a 2A state playoff opener.

The loss for the Slaters ends their season, but the win for the Bulldogs advances them to the quarterfinals where they will face Susquenita. Bangor finished the season with a 16-8 record.

Northern Lehigh jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of their contest and then plated three more in the second. The team rolled from there for the state playoff win.

