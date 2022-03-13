LEESPORT, Pa. - The Bangor girls got off to a fast start but District 3 champion Gettysburg took control in the second quarter of a PIAA Class 5A second round game en route to a 58-46 victory at Schuylkill Valley High School.
Karner McCormick and Avery Nelson, who tied for Bangor scoring honors with 13, helped stake the Slaters to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter. The Warriors caught up in the second quarter and led 30-22 at halftime.
Anne Bair scored 24 points to lead all scorers and Gettysburg moves on to face District 7 runnerup Chartiers Valley.
Bangor finishes the season at 19-9.