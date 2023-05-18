CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Colonial League baseball title was settled on the diamond at DeSales University on Thursday afternoon. Bangor holding off Saucon Valley, 7-5 to capture league gold.
The Panthers would jump out to the early lead, top of the first Cole Hubert would ground out to second allowing Rocky Viscito to score. From there the Slaters would take control.
Bottom of the second, Braiden Pyser rips a two-out RBI single to tie things up at one. In the fourth, the Slaters would add to their lead with a Hunter Rydell an RBI shot to center, 3-1.
They would build their lead up to, 7-2 before the Panthers tried to mount a late comeback in the sixth and seventh.
Bangor captures its first Colonial League title since 2016.