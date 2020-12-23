BANGOR, Pa. - The Bangor boys basketball team fell short of title aspirations a season ago, falling to Southern Lehigh in the League championship. With key players returning, the Slaters hope to finish the job in 2020.
Head Coach Colin Kessler feels good about his squads chances in 2021. Not only because of those key returnees, but hopeful for some key contributors from a stoudt JV team.
Kessler mentioned the difficulty of getting ready for the upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, holding zoom workouts with his team throughout the offseason.
In a shortened season, Kessler has preached to his team the importance of each game in order to make the playoffs.