Following a delay due to weather on Monday, the Colonial League girls' basketball tournament started on Tuesday with the quarterfinals.
Bangor, Northwestern, Notre Dame Green Pond, and Palmerton won their quarterfinal contests.
The Slaters took down Wilson 48-42. The Warriors threatened late in the contest, but Bangor held on for the win after leading by 13 at halftime.
The Lady Tigers cruised to a 52-24 win over Salisbury. Northwestern led by 15 points at the break and cruised in the second half.
The Crusaders defeated Palisades 41-27 and Palmerton bested Southern Lehigh, 50-43.
Brackets can also be found on colonialleague.org.
Below is the updated schedule for the remainder of the Colonial League playoffs:
Wednesday, February 24th
Girls Basketball
#5 Bangor at #1 Northwestern Lehigh; 5:00pm
#3 Palmerton at #2 Notre Dame Green Pond; 5:00pm
Boys Basketball
#4 Palmerton at #1 Notre Dame Green Pond; 7:00pm
#3 Northwestern Lehigh at #2 Bangor; 7:00pm
Friday, February 26th
Girls and boys basketball finals at Moravian Academy
Girls final begins at 5:30pm and the boys final at approximately 7:45pm.