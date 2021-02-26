BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bangor boys' basketball team and the Northwestern girls' basketball squad won the Colonial League championships on Friday night at Moravian Academy.
The Slaters defeated Notre Dame Green Pond 83-75 and the Lady Tigers bested Palmerton, 49-35.
NDGP led Bangor 40-38 at halftime, but the Slaters battled back to win the league title. Bangor's CJ Miles scored his 1,000th career point in the win.
In the girls' final, Northwestern trailed 31-24 at halftime, but pulled off the comeback win.