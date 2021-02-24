The Colonial League playoffs continue to roll right along, the boys' semifinals taking place Wednesday night. Notre Dame Green Pond and Bangor setting up a title game showdown.
In Bangor, the Slaters were playing host to Northwestern. The Slaters looking to avoid a last second game winner by the Tigers, and an 11-0 run in the second half would help with that.
Part of that run was CJ Miles who finished the game with 17 points, Gabe Zeeba would led the way with 19 and Josh Galqunito added 14 of his own in the win. Bangor holds off Northwestern, 59-40 en route to the title game.
Down at Notre Dame, the top seeded Crusaders hosting Palmerton. The Blue Bombers keeping this one close at the half, only down by seven.
In the second half, the Crusaders and Brendan Boyle were too much for the Bombers. Boyle finished the game with a new school single game record, 42 points, hitting nine three-pointers and propelling the Crusaders to the 80-61 win.
Notre Dame and Bangor will meet on Friday night for the League title following the girls' game.