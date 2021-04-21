SALISBURY, Pa. - Salisbury playing host to Bangor in Colonial League baseball action on Wednesday. This one couldn't be settled in seven innings, they needed to play 10.
The Slaters escaping Salisbury with a 5-4 win in extra innings to stay within the top five of the league standings.
Both teams scoring early and often before settling down heading into extras. The Slaters striking first in the top of the first, the Falcons responded in the bottom half.
Bangor took control for most of the game following a two-run Alex Rutt single with the bases loaded in the third. Salisbury would get one run back in the sixth, and then tie things up at three in the bottom of the seventh with a Jacob Buccin RBI single.
Each team was held scoreless in the eighth, before getting the offense going again in the ninth. The Slaters edging out the host Falcons for the road win.