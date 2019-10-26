BANGOR, Pa. - The 100th Game between Bangor and Pen Argyl is set for Saturday in the Slate Belt. The historic meeting between the two rivals has been a year-long build up of big events and a look back at the storied history of the rivalry.
This meeting means a bit more as well, not just for the 100th edition, but because Bangor head coach Paul Reduzzi is facing his former team. Reduzzi led the Green Knights for years and now is the head coach of the Slaters.
Both teams want to win it for their communities as well.