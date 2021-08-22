Bangor football preview 2021

BANGOR, Pa. - The Bangor football team has a few down seasons in recent years,  winning only three games between 2019 and 2020. 

The Slaters are a hungry group, looking to turn the tide in 2021. Senior Kael Godshalk emphasised this, stating this group is ready to get those key wins and make Districts.

Head Coach Paul Reduzzi has noticed a certain bounce his teams step through double-session practices so far. 

The Slaters will get going next Friday night against Palisades.