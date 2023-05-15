Bangor and Saucon Valley won their respective Colonial League playoff games to advance to the championship tilt on Thursday at DeSales University.
The top-seeded Slaters need a furious seventh inning rally to defeat upset-minded Northwestern 7-6 at Easton's Richards Field. Junior Greg Campbell delivered a two-run single with MJ Siu scoring the winning run on a Tigers error.
At Lehigh Carbon CC, the Panthers took control with a six-run fourth inning to knock off Southern Lehigh 8-3. Junior Ray Matey had a pair of RBI for Saucon Valley.