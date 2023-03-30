BANGOR, Pa. - An early season showdown of unbeatens in the Colonial League hit the diamond in Bangor. The Slaters pulling off the late inning rally to knock off Saucon Valley, 4-3.
Things all knotted up at one in the fourth inning, the Panthers would grab the lead on a fielder's choice attempt home but Karter Beller beats out the throw. They would push the lead to, 3-1 heading into the fifth.
Bottom of the frame, Hunter Rydell would plate two for the Slaters with a shot up the middle. A few batters later, Thomas Aulisi would get hit by a pitch with the bases loaded putting the Slaters ahead, 4-3.
Bangor improves to, 5-0 on the season while Saucon Valley takes a step back at, 2-1.