BANGOR, Pa. - A season ago the Bangor Slaters made a run into the District XI playoffs. The Slaters looking to build off that momentum from a season ago and take another step forward in 2023.
Several key pieces have moved on from the program due to graduation, a common theme for many programs across the league. Paul Reduzzi knows that even with the departures, following last season's success expectations are high.
This group entering the new season has the same drive and aspirations as the team before, even with fresh faces filling in key roles. Quarterback Greg Campbell knows this is another Slaters group that can make a run.
"I think the group we have now just has that drive that we want to prove to everyone that we still have it."
The Slaters hoping to replicate their run of success with some new talent.