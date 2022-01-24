BANGOR, Pa. - An intriguing non-league girls basketball pairing tonight as Bangor travels to Rockne Hall to take on Allentown Central Catholic.
Each team comes into the contest with just a pair of losses as Bangor is 12-2 and the Vikettes at 13-2. The Slaters have won five straight and are looking to take the next step this season after coming close in recent campaigns.
"For the past three years, we've come out short," senior guard McCormick Karner said. "Runner-up in district finals. This year, our main goal is to get into those finals, the league finals, and come out on top."