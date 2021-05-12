BANGOR, Pa. - Two of the best teams in the Colonial League going toe-to-toe in softball on Wednesday. Host, Bangor, took this one in a late innings thriller over Notre Dame Green Pond.
Notre Dame jumped out to an early 4-0 lead before the Slaters began to make their comeback in the fifth inning. Sarah Harvat tied the game up at four with a deep shot, they would tack on two more after for the 6-5 lead.
Back and forth these two teams would go the rest of the way. In the sixth inning, Bridget Pavelko sends one over the left field wall to tie things up at six.
All tied up at six in the bottom of the seventh, Alexandria Carson wins it for the Slaters with a walk-off, sac-fly for the 7-6 win.