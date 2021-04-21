SALISBURY, Pa. - Bangor taking a trip down to Salisbury for a Wednesday afternoon softball showdown. The Slaters relinquish an early lead before exploding on offense for the 18-5 win.
The Falcons jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the early going before the Slaters bats woke up in the third inning. Sarah Harvat sends a triple into the outfield to bring a run across and get the Slaters within one.
Later in the inning, Siera Klingle brings another run home for the Slaters. They would go on to score 18 unanswered in the big win over the Falcons. Bangor improves to 9-1 on the season.